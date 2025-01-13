2 killed as car crashes into divider, collides with van near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) Two people were killed in Odisha on Monday after a car hit one of them, crashed into the median and then collided with a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The accident happened on the National Highway 16 near Janla outpost in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar around 4 pm, they said.

The deceased were identified as Harendra Singh (55), a native of Nayagarh district, and the pick-up van's driver Pratap Nayak (30) of Angul district, they added.

The car was travelling towards Bhubaneswar when the accident happened, police said.

A total of four persons were travelling in the car, and one of them was injured in the accident, they said.

Both the vehicles have been seized and an investigation has been started, they said. PTI BBM BBM SOM