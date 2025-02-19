2 killed as car crashes into tree in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two people, including a minor, were killed and two others injured when a high-speed car crashed into a tree in Mursan Police station area of this district, police said on Wednesday.

"The victims, Manjeet (17) and Shivam (22), were returning from a wedding ceremony in Hathras when the accident occurred at around 2 am on Wednesday," said Circle Officer (CO) Himanshu Mathur.

The duo had travelled to Hathras to attend the wedding. They were in a car along with their friend Praveen (21) and the car's driver Ravi.

As they were returning home, the car reportedly travelling at a high speed collided with a tree near Darshana village on Mathura Road, police said.

Manjeet and Shivam died on the spot, while Praveen and Ravi suffered injuries. They were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment. After receiving primary care, both were referred to a higher medical center for further treatment, they said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The victims were residents of Mathura district," the CO added.