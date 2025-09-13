2 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Shimla

Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) At least two people were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district late Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Dur-Diyandli road while the duo was returning home, they said.

The bodies were retrieved by police with the help of villagers. A search operation is underway to confirm whether anyone else was in the ill-fated vehicle, they said.

While police are ascertaining the cause of the accident, the local residents claimed that the spot is prone to accidents.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 till September 12, as many as 168 people have died in road accidents in the state. A maximum of 28 deaths were reported in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 25 in Shimla and 23 in Kullu district. PTI BPL RHL