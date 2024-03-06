2 killed as car hits mini-truck in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured when a car rammed into a mini-truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when a tyre of the mini-truck got punctured in the Kushalia area and the car rammed into it from behind, DCP, rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

A woman from Dehradun travelling in the car and the driver of the mini-truck died in the incident, the police officer said, adding that the car's driver and a person on the mini-truck were injured.

The two injured have been admitted to the district government hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Rani Garg (62), a native of old Connaught Place of Dehradun, and mini-truck driver Ramesh Kumar Pandey of Karawal Nagar in Delhi, the police officer added. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD