2 killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Two men were killed allegedly after their car rammed into a truck on the roadside in Nokha police station area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhamatsar village when the speeding car going towards Bikaner from Jodhpur rammed into the truck, Nokha SHO Alok Singh said.

Chairman of Raisingh Nagar Municipality Harish Dabi and former member of Zila Parishad Vinod Godara were killed in the accident and one person was injured, he said.

The injured was admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the truck has been seized, he added. PTI AG NB