2 killed as dense fog causes truck-bike collision in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Two youths were killed, and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle amid dense fog on the Bareilly–Pilibhit highway here, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred late Saturday night near Sithra village under the Hafizganj police station area. The victims were returning to their village after work when the truck, coming from the Nawabganj side, rammed into their bike, officials said. Police identified the deceased as Prempal (31) and Sunil Kumar (17), residents of Ajitdandi village in Pilibhit district.

The injured, Gopal (18), was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital, from where he was taken to a private facility. His condition remains critical. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and handed over to the families on Sunday, police said. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. A search is underway, and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to trace the vehicle, Hafizganj station in-charge Praveen Solanki said.