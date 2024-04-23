2 killed, as many injured after being hit by truck in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Two men died and two others were injured after being hit by a speeding truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday when five men -- Punjab resident Mohkam, his father Nishan Singh along with their relatives Harjeet, Inderjit and Rahul -- were returning after harvesting wheat in Palwal, they said.

The five men, who were travelling in a tractor trolley, stopped to take a break when the truck crashed into their vehicle from behind, Mohkam said in his police complaint.

Harjeet and Inderjit got stuck between the two vehicles and died on the spot while Rahul and the complainant got injured, police said.

Advertisment

Nishan Singh had a narrow escape as he was standing in front of the tractor trolley, police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, they said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police officer said the bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem today and efforts are on to nab the accused. PTI COR NB NB