2 killed, as many injured as speedy container hits 2 stationary vehicles on highway

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 17 (PTI) A speedy container allegedly hit two stationary camper vans from behind, killing two employees of a company working for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and leaving two others injured.

The accident occurred on Kota-Baran Highway near Raipura under the Udhyog Nagar police station in Kota at around 2 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, four workers, identified as Dayaram (driver), Rajkumar (helper) and patrolling helpers Sunil and Monu, were travelling in two separate camper vans from Kota towards Baran when they stopped their vehicles on the highway near Raipura.

The four were immediately rushed to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, where Rajkumar (22) was declared dead, while Dayaram (23) succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.