2 killed, as many injured in road accident in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, died and two others were injured in a road accident near Upardaha area here on Wednesday, police said.

SHO Handia Dharmendra Dubey said a speeding car crashed into a bus parked on the roadside around noon, resulting in the death of Rahul (40) who was sitting in the car passenger while his wife and the driver were injured.

Vibha Aggarwal (72) who got off the bus to have tea also died after being hit by the car, he said.

Dubey said Rahul was coming to Prayagraj from Varanasi with his family in the rented car.

The bus, carrying pilgrims, was also coming from Varanasi to Prayagraj, the SHO said, adding that Aggarwal was a resident of Dehradun, while Rahul was from Pune. PTI RAJ SAB NB NB