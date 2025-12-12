2 killed as motorcycle collides head-on with SUV in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Dec 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday evening when their motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV, police said.

The accident happened near the Water Tower on NH 75 in the Karaikela police station area when the motorcycle was heading towards Chakradharpur. The SUV was going towards Ranchi, they said.

"We are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased youths. They are aged between 20 and 30, and were drunk," a police officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies would be conducted on Saturday morning, he said.

The SUV has been seized, but its driver managed to flee the spot, he added. PTI CORR ANB SOM