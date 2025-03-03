2 killed as motorcycle crashes into tree in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Two men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a tree in the Ramnagar area here, police said on Monday.

Kundan, 24, and Kaliram, 23, were returning from a wedding ceremony in Sihali village when the incident took place on Sunday night, Ramnagar Police Station in-charge Ajay Kumar Tripathi said.

The duo died on the spot, he added.

Some passers-by informed the police on Monday morning. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.