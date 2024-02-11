2 killed as motorcycles collide head-on in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 11 (PTI) Two people riding on separate motorcycles were killed on the spot after their two-wheelers collided head-on in the Baran district.

The incident took place in the Matiyakhara village under the Kasbathana police station in on Saturday late evening.

The two deceased in the accident were identified as Parth (25) and Sadhu Sahariya (32) of the Matiyakhara village.

Two motorcycles had a massive head-on collision on in the village on Saturday evening, killing the riders on the spot, ASI at the Kasbathana police station Vijay Singh said.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem on Sunday morning but the family members of the deceased refused postmortem, following which the bodies were handed over to the respective family members after recording their statements, he said. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK