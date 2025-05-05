2 killed as mound of mud collapses on them in UP's Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), May 5 (PTI) Two labourers were killed after a mound of mud collapsed on them during illegal soil excavation, police said.

The incident took place late Sunday in Bigari village. Mining contractor Bharat Yadav was reportedly carrying out illegal soil excavation on a forest department land, Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai said.

"During the digging, a mound of soil caved in, trapping some labourers," Rai said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the site and pulled out two trapped workers -- Amar Singh, 20, and Naresh, 23. Both were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

An FIR has been lodged against Yadav, and he has been taken into custody for questioning, Rai said.