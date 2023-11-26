2 killed as police vehicle hits people in West Bengal's Malda

Malda (WB), Nov 26 (PTI) Two elderly persons, including a woman, were killed and two children injured after being hit by a police vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering protests by locals, an officer said.

The accident happened in Sitalpur village on Saturday when a police team went there to investigate a case and their vehicle hit the four locals before ramming into a house, Chanchal Sub-Divisional Officer Souvik Mukherjee said.

Sixty-two-year-old Danisha Bewa and Sk Mohammed, 60, died when they were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The two children underwent treatment at Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital, he added.

Locals staged protests, alleging that the driver of the police vehicle was drunk, and demanded immediate action against those police personnel involved in the accident. PTI CORR BDC SOM