Balrampur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Two men died after a school bus hit their motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said Shridhar Rajbhar (45) and his brother-in-law Shakoor (35) were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a school bus. The two men died on the spot.

The bus has been seized and the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examinations, he said. PTI CORR ABN NB