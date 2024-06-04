2 killed as speeding car hits motorcycle in UP

Banda, Jun 3 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his nephew died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Fatehpur district here on Monday, police said.

They said The incident occurred near the Chitora turn in the Malwan area in the afternoon.

The erring vehicle was coming from Kanpur and being driven at a high speed. The car jumped the road divider and hit the duo on the motorcycle before it overturned and fell into a ditch, police said.

Ramsevak Nishad and his nephew Rakesh Nishad (38), who was riding pillion, died in the accident, police said.

Efforts are being made to trace the driver of the car who escaped from the spot after the accident, the police said.