2 killed as speeding state transport bus hits motorcycles after brake failure in Jalgaon

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a speeding state transport (ST) bus hit motorcycles in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 11:30 am near a masjid in Chopda city of the district, about 400km from Mumbai, when the driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure and crashed into two motorcycles, an official said.

Two riders each were travelling on the motorcycles which came under the front wheels of the ST bus, he said.

Two of them -- one rider from each of the motorcycles -- died on the spot in the accident, the official added. PTI DC RSY