2 killed as SUV collides with truck in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Two men were killed and another sustained injuries in a collision between an SUV and a truck in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were on their way home after attending a wedding when the accident occurred near Gadrata village in the Babai area on Monday night, they said.

The car collided with a truck in which Saksham, 21, died on the spot, while Rajesh, 27, succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, they said.

The injured, identified as Ankit, was admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene and a search is underway to nab him.