2 killed as tanker plunges into river in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Two people were killed on Sunday when a tanker skidded off the road and fell into a river in the Afzalgarh area here, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on the Afzalgarh–Kashipur Road, they said.

The tanker, which was filled with liquid carbon dioxide, broke through the railing of a culvert and plunged into the Nachna River, police said.

The bodies of driver Satyapal, 35, and cleaner Robin, 32, were extricated after cutting open the cabin of the vehicle. Both were residents of Pipli village in the Tanda area of Rampur district, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.