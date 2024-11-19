2 killed as tractor overturns in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP): A minor boy and another person were killed after a tractor overturned as its driver lost control over the wheels in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Padaria village under Silwani police station limits, located 110 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

A driver parked the tractor in an agricultural field after the vehicle ran out of fuel.

Later, a 19-year-old labourer brought diesel from the tractor owner's house and started driving the vehicle but it went out of control, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anil Maurya said.

After moving a short distance, the tractor overturned in a drain near the field, killing two persons, identified as Nitesh (19) and Antram (15), he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.