2 killed as tractor overturns in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha), Apr 30 (PTI) Two youths died when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Talakurunia village under Gopalpur police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Satyajit Malik (20) and Dinesh Panigrahi (18), police said.

They were using the tractor to collect paddy from agricultural land.

The driver saved his life by jumping out of the vehicle before it rolled down a roadside ditch and overturned, police said.

The local people took the injured youths to nearby Gopalpur community health centre where doctors declared them as brought dead.