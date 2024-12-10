2 killed as truck falls into ditch in Jharkhand's Chutupalu valley

Ramgarh, Dec 10 (PTI) A trucker and a handyman were killed after their vehicle fell into a 20-foot deep ditch in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in the accident-prone Chutupalu valley on the Ranchi-Ramgarh highway, they said.

Dense fog is suspected to be the cause of the accident, they added.

The Punjab-registered trailer was heading towards Ramgarh from Ranchi with TMT bars when the accident happened, police said.

After coming to know about the accident, police immediately reached the spot and took out the bodies from the ditch, said Krishna Kumar, the officer-in-charge of the Ramgarh police station.

He said the owner of the trailer was informed about the accident and efforts were being made to identify the deceased. PTI CORR BS SOM