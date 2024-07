Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed on Wednesday when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Shahpur area here, police said.

The incident took place near Kadka village when Dharmendra, 35, and his mother-in-law Virmati, 55, were returning to Muzaffarnagar from Budhana.

Efforts are on to trace the truck driver who managed to flee from the spot, police said. PTI COR ABN RHL