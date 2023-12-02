2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle died on the spot here on Saturday after a truck hit them, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Jafarganj market in Kamrauli police station area of the district.

Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar said that the truck hit the motorcycle, due to which the two riding the two-wheeler died on the spot. Police have taken the truck into custody.

The bodies have not been identified yet. The age of the deceased is estimated to be around 25 years.

The SHO said that efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest the truck driver. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK