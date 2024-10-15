2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur, Oct 15 (PTI) Two persons were killed as a truck hit their motorcycle from behind in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened near Rathia Chhak on NH-16 in the Dharmasala police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Bulu Singh and his friend Rabindra Singh of Mayurbhanj district. They were returning home after finishing some official work in Bhubaneswar when the speeding container truck hit them from behind, a police official said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, and a case was registered, he said. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM