2 killed as truck rams into roadside house in Balasore

Balasore, Jun 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed as a truck rammed into their house, which is located on a roadside, in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Patnasahi near Ambaliatha in Jaleswar police station area late on Tuesday night, they said.

The truck rammed into the kuchcha house and killed a 58-year-old man and his wife. Their daughter-in-law and grandson narrowly escaped as they were sleeping in another room, police said.

Following the accident, agitated locals blocked the Ambaliatha-Solpata Road, demanding compensation for the family. The blockade was lifted after police intervened.

The driver fled the spot after the accident, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.