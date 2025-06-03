2 killed as truck runs over bike in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Two people were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle was mowed down by a truck in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Sultanpur Gaur-Jamuhai Road in the Sarai Khwaja area of the district, they said.

Amala Yadav, 50, and Mohit Yadav, 20, died on the spot, while Shalu, 18, has been hospitalised, police said, adding that all three hailed from Kazibazar village in the district.

Efforts are underway to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot, police said. PTI COR NAV RHL