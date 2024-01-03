2 killed as unidentified vehicle hits motorbike in MP's Harda

Harda, Jan 3 (PTI) A man and a minor boy were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late Tuesday night in Nandwa village under Rehatgaon police station limits.

An unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike on which the two persons were travelling from Sodalpur, Temgaon police post in-charge Chandramohan Marskole said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Korku (21) and Rajesh Korku (16), he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added. PTI COR ADU GK