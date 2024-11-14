2 killed, dozen hurt in separate fog-related road accidents in UP

Etawah/Muzaffarnagar/Mathura, Nov 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed while dozen others were injured in separate road accidents caused by low visibility due to fog in Muzaffarnagar, Etawah and Mathura districts in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

In Muzaffarnagar, a truck plunged into the Kali River in the Ratanpuri area, leaving one dead, they said.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh told PTI that the body, suspected to be that of the driver, has been fished out of the river. It is suspected that dense fog in the area caused the accident, he added.

Another fatal accident was reported on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway where an unidentified vehicle collided with a three-wheeler carrying passengers, Ikdil police station SHO Bhim Singh said.

The accident occurred near the Birari Ashram on the highway where the vehicle rammed into the three-wheeler due to low visibility caused by dense fog, killing Rakesh Kumar Yadav (28), a resident of Paitua village in Auraiya, on the spot, the SHO said.

The driver of the three-wheeler, Pushpendra, has been admitted to the district hospital with serious injuries, he added.

In the third incident, a state transport bus heading from Mathura to Delhi collided with a truck on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, injuring around a dozen passengers who were later transferred to another bus after treatment at the KD Medical College and Hospital near Akbarpur, Jaint police station SHO Ashwini Kumar said.

The accident was reported from near Chaumuhan where the bus rammed into the truck from behind due to low visibility caused by fog that blanketed the area, the officer said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

The passengers included tourists returning to Delhi after visiting Mathura and Vrindavan, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN KIS ARI