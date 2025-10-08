2 killed in attack by wild boars in Bengal's Coochbehar

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) Two persons were killed in an attack by wild boars, which swam across the swollen Torsha river at Ghoksadanga in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district, over the past few days, a senior official said.

Kashikanta Burman (65) died after being pinned to the ground in a field by a wild boar on Tuesday night, he said.

A day earlier, 45-year-old Dhiren Burman was attacked by another wild boar while working in a field, resulting in his death, the forest department official said.

He said the boars likely strayed into human habitation after swimming across vast areas flooded by the swollen Torsha river, following heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, animals like sambar deer, rhinos and pythons also swam across vast swathes of submerged land, from Jaldapara and Gorumara national parks, and entered human habitations, the official said.

“We have asked villagers to be on the guard in Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts,” he added. PTI SUS RBT