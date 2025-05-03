2 killed in auto rickshaw collision in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Two people were killed and eight injured on Saturday when a jeep and an auto rickshaw had a collision in Ringas town of Sikar district.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when the victims were on their way to Khatu Shyamji temple in the auto rickshaw.

Narendra, 35, who was driving the rickshaw, and a 60-year-old woman from Delhi, died on the spot. The jeep driver fled after the incident, police said.

Five of the injured are from Madhya Pradesh, police said.