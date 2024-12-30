2 killed in auto rickshaw-tractor collision in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Two people travelling in an auto rickshaw were killed and four others were seriously injured when it collided with a speeding tractor in Hardoi district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Bilgram Circle Officer Ravi Prakash Singh said the collision took place on the Shahpur turn of Hardoi-Kannauj road near Parsola village on Sunday evening.

Afsar, 40, and Rambaksh, 33, who were in the autorickshaw died in the incident.

Four other injured were rushed to a hospital, Singh said. PTI COR CDN VN VN