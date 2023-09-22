2 killed in boiler blast at aluminum factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Sep 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a boiler exploded at an aluminum factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at a factory in Damodih village in Katkamdag police station area, they said.

"The blast happened a few minutes after 1 pm. Two workers were killed. However, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

An FIR has been lodged against the owner of the factory, who is a resident of Bada Bazar area, police said.

"The factory has been sealed after the incident. The bodies were sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examinations," Katkamdag police station's in-charge DK Prajapati said.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Thakur and Sukhdeo Sao, both natives of Bihar's Gaya district. No other worker was injured in the incident, he said. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM