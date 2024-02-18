2 killed in car-bus collision in Karnataka

Raichur (Karnataka), Feb 18 (PTI) Two women were killed on the spot and five others grievously injured when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a bus in the small hours of Sunday on the outskirts of the district headquarter town of Raichur.

According to police, the accident took place near Seventh Mile Cross in Raichur.

The injured were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Hospital and a private hospital.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they said. PTI GMS ROH