2 killed in car fire outside Noida high rise

Noida, Nov 26 (PTI) Two men, both aged 27 years, were killed after the car they were sitting in outside a Noida high rise caught fire, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place in Sector 119 Saturday morning, a senior officer said. "CCTV footage showed that the car, a hatchback, was parked outside the society at 6.08 am. There were two men inside the car. At 6.11 am, a fire suddenly emerged in the car, leading to the death of the duo," Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

"The bodies were sent for post mortem for legal proceedings. Forensic experts have been roped in to probe the matter," Avasthy said. Police identified the victims as Vijay Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 119, and Anash, who lived in Sector 53. Their bodies were handed over to their families after post mortem, police said. PTI KIS VN VN