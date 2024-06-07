2 killed in car-tanker collision in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two persons died and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a tanker here on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the incident took place on Shahjahanpur-Jalalabad section of the highway near Jamunia village of the district.

The car collided with the tanker filled with gas, killing the car driver and another person on the vehicle on the spot.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR SNS AS AS