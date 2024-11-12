2 killed in car-truck collision in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP): Two people were killed and another seriously injured when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Meerut-Pauri Highway here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said the incident took place late Monday.

The car, being driven at a high speed, was coming from Najibabad. It rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, he said.

The three occupants were pulled out of the mangled remains of the car and taken to a hospital where Sajid, 23, who worked as a scrap dealer in Delhi, and Anas, 22, were declared dead, while Zainul, the driver of the car, is undergoing treatment.