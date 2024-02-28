2 killed in clash over love marriage in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many sustained injuries following an altercation between two groups over a love marriage here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Fulat village on Tuesday, police said, adding that the warring groups belonged to the same caste.

The deceased were identified as Ankit and Rohit, while Harimohan and Rahul have been hospitalised with serious injuries, they said.

Ankit had married Harimohan's daughter against the wishes of her family. On Tuesday, a confrontation between Ankit and Harimohan turned violent, and firearms were used resulting in the deaths and injuries, police said Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that a case was registered against three people, including Raju, Monu, and Govardhan.

The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added. PTI COR NAV RHL