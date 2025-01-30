2 killed in collision between bus, van in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Two people dies and as many were injured in a collision between a van and a roadways bus on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Inayat village at around 8 pm. Those killed have been identified as Iqbal (26) and Chet Ram (50), Inspector-in-charge Raj Kumar Sharma said.

The injured, identified as Somwati and Shyamlal, have been admitted to Bareilly District Hospital in critical condition.

Following the accident, the van driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, and the roadways bus driver ran away, the police said.

According to the police, Chet Ram and his wife, Somwati, were travelling to Bareilly for an eye check-up, while Iqbal was on his way to buy medicines.

All passengers had boarded the van from Pilibhit. The impact of the collision was so severe that the van was completely damaged.

Locals immediately informed the police and rushed the injured to the hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, officials said.