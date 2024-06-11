2 killed in explosion at arms and ammo shop in Udaipur

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Two men were killed in an explosion at an arms and ammunition dealer's shop in Udaipur city of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Yogesh Goyal said the shop was a licensed one and it was located on the first floor of a small two-storey building.

He said the explosion occurred on the stairs going up to the first floor and shop owner Rajendra and another man, probably a part-time worker, died on the spot.

The explosion flung Rajendra nearly 30 feet and his mutilated body landed across the road, police said.

"Several cartridges were found scattered near the staircase. It is not immediately known how the explosion took place. A team of the FSL has reached the spot to collect evidence," Goyal said.

He said the identity of the second victim was being ascertained.

The incident triggered a panic in the area, police added. PTI SDA IJT IJT