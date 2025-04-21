2 killed in fire at multi-storied building in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih, Apr 21 (PTI) Charred bodies of two women were recovered from a three-storey building in Jharkhand’s Giridih district where a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The building, located in Marwari Mohalla, housed a cloth store and residential apartments, they said.

The blaze was spotted around 3 am, they added.

"We recovered two charred bodies from the building after the fire was completely doused. The deceased were a woman and her daughter," said Pachamba police station's in-charge Rajiv Kumar.

Four people were rescued from the building after fire broke out, locals said.

Clothes and other items worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire, another police officer said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but police said a short circuit could be the reason. PTI COR SAN SAN SOM