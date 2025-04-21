2 killed in fire at north Kolkata building

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a four-storeyed building in north Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The incident happened on Pathuriaghata Street in the Jorabagan police station area, he said.

The blaze was brought under control by 10 fire engines around 8.30 am, he added.

Two men, rescued from the building in an unconscious state, were declared dead when taken to a local hospital, police said.

The building housed commercial establishments along with residential units, a fire services official said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, he said. PTI AMR SOM