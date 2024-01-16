2 killed in fog-related accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Two people were killed when their tractor fell into a canal here amid reduced visibility due to a thick fog cover, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night near the Alem bridge in Shamli district, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the deceased were identified as Sunny (20) and Akash (19), both residents of Baghpat district.

The duo was returning home from Shamli district, he added.

The bodies were spotted by villagers on Tuesday morning, police said. PTI COR NAV RHL