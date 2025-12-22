2 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Medininagar/ Chaibasa, Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened on Seraikela-Chaibasa Road near Thalko village in the Pandrasali police outpost area, they said.

The driver of the car was killed on the spot, while one person died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Another injured person was undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital in Chaibasa, they added.

In Palamu district, a 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a school bus, police said.

The accident happened on the Hussainabad-Chatarpur Road. The victim, identified as Dharmendra Yadav, was not wearing a helmet, they said.

No children in the school bus were harmed in the accident, they added.

Following the accident, irate locals blocked the road, demanding compensation. It was lifted following the intervention of the police.

A 72-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a motorcycle in the Chainpur police station area of the district.

The victim, Shanti Kunwar, was killed on the spot, police said.

The motorcyclist, Akhtar Ansari, was arrested and his two-wheeler seized, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM