2 killed in head-on collision between truck, petrol tanker in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a petrol tanker here early Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near a petrol pump on the Phulwaria-Majhauli road of the district. The driver of the tanker survived the crash, the police said.

According to police, the Bharat Petroleum tanker, returning to a depot in Baitalpur after unloading petrol in Mairwa, had a collision with a speeding truck near the Phulwaria petrol pump in the early hours of Friday.

Two conductors travelling in the tanker died on the spot, the police said.

They were identified as Sheshnath, 35, a resident of Deoria, and Mohammad Afroz, 45, a resident of Bihar.

A team from Bhatpar Rani Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

SHO Abhishek Kumar Rai said a probe is underway into the incident. PTI COR CDN SMV VN VN