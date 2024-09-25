2 killed in head-on collision between two trucks in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur Highway in the Munshiganj police station area here, police said.

The incident occurred near the Mamta Steel Factory.

"The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Yadav (50) from Misanpur Khurd in Gorakhpur district and Raju (26) from Rae Bareli. The accident occurred late Tuesday night," said Munshiganj Station House Officer Prem Chandra.

The deceased are believed to be the driver and cleaner of one of the trucks.

The injured person, Harikesh Yadav (45), is from Jalalpur in Rae Bareli district. He is currently receiving treatment at the Gauriganj District Hospital, the SHO said.

The local police is investigating the incident and have initiated legal proceedings, including sending the bodies for post-mortem.