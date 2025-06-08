2 killed in hit-and-run crash in UP's Basti

Basti (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Two people were killed and another critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Vikramjot-Shankarpur Highway in Chhawani area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday midnight when an unidentified vehicle struck three people who were loading urea onto a truck at a roadside petrol pump.

Raju, 32, the driver of the stationary truck, and Prithviraj, 45, the urea seller, died on the spot. The truck's cleaner, Deepak, sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised in Ayodhya, where his condition remains critical. PTI COR CDN RHL