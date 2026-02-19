2 killed in road accident in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Two persons riding a cycle died after being hit by a Kolkata-bound private bus in Panihati area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The cyclists came under the wheels of the bus on B T Road, he said.

The duo was declared dead at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital.

The bus was impounded by the police, but the driver and conductor managed to escape, the officer said.

Two others, travelling in an auto-rickshaw, were injured in the accident, and undergoing treatment at the same medical facility.

A case has been registered and an investigation initiated to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the officer added.