2 killed in road accident in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jan 24 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle lost control at a sharp curve in the Mohangarh canal area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Jasaram (55) and Bhaguram (40).

According to the police, the accident occurred when a motorcycle lost balance at a sharp curve while travelling from PTM towards Sultana.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and the injured men were taken to the district hospital in a private vehicle.

While Jasaram died on the way to the hospital, Bhaguram also succumbed to his injuries shortly after, the police said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary and their families have been informed, they said.

The post-mortem examinations will be conducted after the families of both the victims arrive, following which the bodies will be handed over to the relatives, they said. PTI COR AG NB NB