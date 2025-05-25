2 killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), May 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured after two trucks collided head-on in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday morning, police said.

Seven cattle were also killed in the accident, which took place near the Molidih river on the Giridih-Dhanbad Highway, they said.

"The collision involved a truck carrying livestock and another loaded with cement. The drivers of both the vehicles have died. The injured has been admitted to hospital," SDPO Jeetvahan Oraon said.

Oraon said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. PTI CORR SAN RBT